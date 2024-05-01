Brooktree Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up 13.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 1.38% of PAR Technology worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 51,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,919. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

