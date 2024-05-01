One Day In July LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.77. The company had a trading volume of 707,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

