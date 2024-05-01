Brooktree Capital Management Sells 268,165 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,165 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street accounts for about 6.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 34.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 51,640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rimini Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 318,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $112.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $91,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $421,720.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,104.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,202 shares of company stock valued at $450,113. 41.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

