One Day In July LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

