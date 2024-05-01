NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Up 7.1%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 388,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 886,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

