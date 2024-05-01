PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

PACCAR Stock Down 6.6 %

PCAR opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

