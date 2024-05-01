One Day In July LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,008,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,718,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,288. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

