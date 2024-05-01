One Day In July LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.51. 2,879,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

