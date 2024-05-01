Brooktree Capital Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. SecureWorks comprises 1.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of SecureWorks worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in SecureWorks by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 18,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in SecureWorks by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,512.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 597,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,584 shares of company stock worth $121,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 4,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,916. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

