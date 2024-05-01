One Day In July LLC Sells 656 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

One Day In July LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,224 shares of company stock worth $5,872,091. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

View Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. 609,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,350. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.