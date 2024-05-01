Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Trading Down 3.1%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.92 and last traded at $55.00. 821,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,623,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

