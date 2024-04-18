Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 513 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

