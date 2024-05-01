ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 206,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.