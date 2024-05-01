NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $275.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXPI traded down $8.42 on Wednesday, hitting $247.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

