CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.65

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 185559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 93,891 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

