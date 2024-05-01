PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

