Bank OZK (OZKAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on May 15th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OZKAP opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

