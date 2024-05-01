Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Decreases By 7.2%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTSOF remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

