Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Decreases By 7.2%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.
DTS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTSOF remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.
About DTS
