SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 22,604 shares.The stock last traded at $175.61 and had previously closed at $175.73.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $752.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,066,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.