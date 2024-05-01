ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,872. ATI has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

