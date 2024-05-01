Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.70. 141,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,608. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.02 and a 200 day moving average of $239.30. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

