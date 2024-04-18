Capital Analysts LLC Has $392,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 106,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $390.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

