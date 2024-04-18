Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $90.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

