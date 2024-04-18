Capital Analysts LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,447 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,340,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 321,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the period.

CGUS opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

