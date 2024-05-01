Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.