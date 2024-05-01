Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.
Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
