Arrow Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $377.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

