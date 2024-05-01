X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 1,582,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on XFOR

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.