NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NMI Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NMI stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 106,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. NMI has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.
Insider Transactions at NMI
In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
