Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

