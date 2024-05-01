Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU stock remained flat at $12.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.