Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

