Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,829,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 270,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 195,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

