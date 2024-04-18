Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

BX stock opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 826.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

