Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.