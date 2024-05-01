Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

