Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,250,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 47,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

