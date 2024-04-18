Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

