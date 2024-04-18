Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 3.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,156. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

