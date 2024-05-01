Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Denny’s Price Performance

DENN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 293,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.93. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 350,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296,554 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 228,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 431,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

