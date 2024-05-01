CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

