Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.58.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. 37,163,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,491,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.