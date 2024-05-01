ASD (ASD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. ASD has a market cap of $32.07 million and $2.56 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,032.45 or 1.00089450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012788 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003933 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05021265 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,560,441.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.