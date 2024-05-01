JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $130.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,268. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $7,003,148 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.