Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,560 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. B2Gold makes up approximately 2.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of B2Gold worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,567,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 6,868,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,058,310. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

About B2Gold



B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

