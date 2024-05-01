Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249.20 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $249.20 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00056840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.53727 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09503711 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $199,160,340.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

