Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 6.6 %

HURN traded down $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,076 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

