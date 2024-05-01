Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 164,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

