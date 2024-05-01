Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 363,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

