Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
NYSE DPZ opened at $529.27 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.72.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
