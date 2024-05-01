Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.9 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRUNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $18.48.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

